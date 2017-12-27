Nigeria's Odunayo Adekuoroye, Tunisia's Marwa Amri and Chile's Yasmani Acosta have been named as United World Wrestling's "History Makers" for 2017.

The trio have all been honoured with the title following notable peformances on the mat this year which have broken new ground in the sport.

Adekuoroye and Amri became the first women from Africa to reach a gold medal bout at a Senior World Championship.

Amri, an Olympic bronze medallist, was the first to do so at this year's event in French capital Paris in August.

She defeated two-time Asian champion Aisuluu Tynybekova of Kyrgyzstan in the 58-kilograms division in the semi-finals to set-up a clash with Olympic champion Helen Maroulis of the United States.

Tunisia's Marwa Amri was the first African woman to reach a Senior World Championships final ©Getty Images

That proved a step too far but Amri ended with a silver medal.

Adekuoroye advanced to the 55kg final, defeating Iryna Kurachkina of Belarus in the last four to match Amri's achievement as an African woman.

The Nigerian also had to settle for silver, losing the gold medal bout to Haruna Okuno of Japan.

Acosta, who is Cuban born, has been recognised after winning an historic medal for Chile in Paris.

He won three matches in the men's Greco-Roman 130kg division before losing to Heiki Nabi of Estoni in the semi-finals.

This was still enough for bronze, however, which was Chile's first world medal in wrestling across all of the styles and age groups.