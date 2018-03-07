South Korean television ratings have shown that the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games was a broadcasting hit in the country.

Nielsen Korea's data demonstrates that Pyeongchang 2018 attracted far more viewers than the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi.

The Games' Opening Ceremony on February 9 attracted a market share of 44.6 per cent across South Korea's three main terrestrial television networks - KBS, MBC and SBS.

This is a 33 per cent increase on figures for the Sochi 2014 Opening Ceremony, which was watched by 11.8 per cent of South Koreans.

In comparison to the Opening Ceremony, the Pyeongchang 2018 Closing Ceremony saw a drop in ratings to 38.9 per cent, however, this was still a significant increase on the 5.3 per cent of South Koreans who watched the Sochi 2014 Closing Ceremony.

A total of 61.7 per cent of South Koreans tuned in to watch Lee Sang-hwa in the women's 500m speed skating final ©Getty Images

As was the case at Sochi 2014, the most-watched event of Pyeongchang 2018 was the women's 500 metres speed skating final.

A total of 61.7 per cent of South Koreans tuned in to cheer on home athlete Lee Sang-hwa as she looked to win her third straight Olympic gold medal.

However, they were left disappointed as Lee had to settle for silver with Japan's Nao Kodaira eventually coming out on top.

Although these figures will be seen as good news for Olympic organisers and broadcasters, the high number of people watching the Games meant South Korean cinemas were left disappointed as takings were down on one of the most important weekends of the year.

The Lunar New Year holiday is a key time for the country's cinemas, but ticket sales were down to 4.88 million - a drop of one million for the same period in recent years.