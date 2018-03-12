By Daniel Etchells and Thomas Giles in Pyeongchang
Pyeongchang 2018: Day three of competition
Timeline
- 11 hours ago: Day three of competition begins
- 10 hours ago: Ukraine's Reptyukh cruises to men's 20km cross-country skiing gold
- 10 hours ago: Cross-country skier McKeever becomes Canada's most decorated Winter Paralympian of all time
- 9 hours ago: Schedule change confirmed for Alpine skiing due to weather forecast
- 8 hours ago: Belarusian cross-country skier claims victory in women's 15km freestyle visually impaired event
- 8 hours ago: NPA gold as cross-country skier Rumyantseva wins women's 15km freestyle standing event
- 5 hours ago: Hernandez claims SB-LL1 bronze
- 5 hours ago: Paredes wins women's SB-LL2 bronze
- 5 hours ago: Minor secures bronze
- 4 hours ago: Elliott claims second US bronze
- 4 hours ago: Narita claims final bronze of the day
- 4 hours ago: Huckaby claims first snowboard gold
- 4 hours ago: Mentel-Spee recovers from fall to win gold
- 4 hours ago: Patmore claims first men's snowboard gold
- 4 hours ago: Flagbearer Schultz clinches SB-LL1 gold
- 4 hours ago: Suur-Hamari claims final gold of the day
- 4 hours ago: Day three of Pyeongchang 2018 Paralympics comes to a close
