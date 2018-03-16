By Daniel Etchells and Thomas Giles in Pyeongchang
Pyeongchang 2018: Day seven of competition
Timeline
- 11 hours ago: Day seven of competition begins
- 9 hours ago: Germany's Eskau increases medal tally with women's 12.5km sitting biathlon gold
- 9 hours ago: Whang Youn Dai Achievement Award winners announced
- 9 hours ago: Fleig completes sitting biathlon double for Germany
- 8 hours ago: Milenina claims women's 12.5km standing biathlon title
- 7 hours ago: Huckaby claims second gold medal of Pyeongchang 2018 with banked slalom success
- 6 hours ago: Arendz claims men's 15km standing biathlon crown
- 6 hours ago: Mentel-Spee continues superb form to seal women's banked slalom SB-LL2 crown
- 6 hours ago: Minor performs when it matters to top men's banked slalom SB-UL podium
- 5 hours ago: Elliott leads American one-two in men's banked slalom SB-LL1 event
- 5 hours ago: Lysova wins gold in women's visually impaired 12.5km
- 5 hours ago: Japan's Narita clinches men's banked slalom SB-LL2 gold as snowboard action concludes
- 5 hours ago: Lukyanenko wins final biathlon race of Pyeongchang 2018
- 5 hours ago: Day seven of competition comes to an end
