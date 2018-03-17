By Daniel Etchells and Thomas Giles in Pyeongchang
Pyeongchang 2018: Day eight of competition
Timeline
- 5 hours ago: Day eight of competition begins
- 3 hours ago: McKeever takes first gold medal of day eight in cross-country skiing
- 3 hours ago: Nitta reclaims men's standing 10km title
- 2 hours ago: Canada win wheelchair curling bronze
- 1 hour ago: Wilkie wins maiden Paralympic title in women’s 7.5km standing
- 1 hour ago: Sakhanenka wins women's visually impaired 7.5km gold
- 49 minutes ago: Hosts South Korea claim ice hockey bronze as Italy fall short
- 56 minutes ago: Sin claims South Korea's maiden Winter Paralympic title
- 51 minutes ago: Masters doubles gold medal tally with women's 5km sitting triumph
