International Surfing Association (ISA) President Fernando Aguerre has claimed he campaigned to have the sport included at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Aguerre said he started lobbying organisers to include surfing on the programme at the same time as the federation launched their bid for inclusion at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The ISA were successful in their attempts to have the sport included in the Japanese capital, but were unable to achieve the feat for Gold Coast 2018.

"At times discussions looked promising and it felt like positive steps could be made," Aguerre told the Gold Coast Bulletin.

"However, these never materialised into concrete decisions."

Surfing was not a compulsory or optional sport under Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) rules at the time the 2018 Games were awarded to Gold Coast in 2011.

The sport has not achieved either status since, with the CGF providing an updated version under their Transformation 2022 strategic plan.

It was claimed that the decision not to include surfing was also due to the addition of beach volleyball to the Games programme.

The Opening Ceremony at Gold Coast 2018 will feature 400 surf life savers ©Queensland Surf Livesavers

Surfing Australia chief executive Andrew Stark claimed Gold Coast 2018 would miss out as a result of surfing not featuring prominently, with the sport also not included as a cultural activity.

"It's unfortunate there's no expression session or something like that," Stark told the Gold Coast Bulletin.

"We've got all these professional surfers in town, so many world champions live in the area."

Despite this, Surf Life Saving Queensland will have a prominent role in the Games Opening Ceremony on April 4.

The beach safety and rescue authority in the Australian state are set to be involved in a "range of initiatives".

A cast of 4,000 surf life savers will perform of front a crowd of 40,000 at Carrara Stadium.