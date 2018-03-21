Tim Walsh, who coached the Australian women's team to the inaugural Olympic rugby sevens title, has been announced as the new coach of the country's men's team.

He will replace Andy Friend at some stage after next month's Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast.

Walsh had already indicated that he would step-down from the women's team but has insisted that he does not consider the switch as a promotion.

"I had no expectation of remaining in Australia and had very seriously considered taking up an option elsewhere," the 38-year-old said in a Rugby Australia release.

"But as I have always said, I am passionate about Australia, as much now as a coach as I was when I played, so naturally it was an opportunity I wanted to pursue.

"I certainly don't see this move as a promotion, but it brings a number of new challenges and I am incredibly honoured to be given the opportunity to coach the Australian men's team, especially having represented the team in the past as a player."

Thank you to everyone for your kind words & messages of support. Not an easy profession I got myself into, but the highs do outweigh the lows. We still have a job to do as a Team - to win gold at the Comm Games. That is where our energy will go #unrelenting #clinical #united 🇦🇺 — Andy Friend (@andyfriend2011) March 17, 2018

Walsh, a former captain of the Australian rugby sevens team, has led the women's team during a period of huge success since 2013.

This culminated in his team clinching the inaugural Olympic gold medal in the sport with a 24-17 victory over New Zealand.

Australia are currently fourth in the men's World Rugby Sevens series standings behind South Africa, Fiji and New Zealand.

They did, however, win the Sydney leg earlier this season for a first tournament victory since 2012.

It is likely that Friend, who has formerly coached the ACT Brumbies Super Rugby team and English Premiership side Harlequins, will remain employed by Rugby Australia in some capacity.