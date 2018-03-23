Lima 2019 have claimed the departure of Peru's President will have "no impact" on preparations for next year's Pan American and Parapan American Games.

Pedro Pablo Kuczynski resigned this week amid a vote-buying scandal in the South American nation.

He was already facing impeachment proceedings before secret video recordings were released which appeared to show his backers attempting to buy support for the 79-year-old.

Kuczynski also narrowly survived an impeachment vote in December following his links to a construction company at the centre of the widespread corruption scandal in Brazil.

He was due to defend his links to disgraced firm Odebrecht at an impeachment hearing on Thursday (March 22), but he has now stepped aside.

Despite this, he has denied wrongdoing and claims the videos were edited to discredit him.

However, he said he did not want to be an "obstacle" to Peru's development with rivals claiming he was "morally unfit" to rule.

The political turmoil comes with capital Lima set to welcome the Americas for both Games next year, although organisers claim this will not be an issue and that they have a good relationship with incoming President Martin Vizcarra.

Pedro Pablo Kuczynski attending an inauguration event for Lima 2019 last year ©Getty Images

"These latest political developments in Peru will continue to have no impact on Lima 2019's ability to deliver an outstanding Pan American and Parapan American Games," a statement said.

"Lima 2019 already enjoys the full support of incoming President Martin Vizcarra, having worked closely with him during his time as Transport and Communications Minister, and as vice-president of Peru.

"Furthermore, we have the support of every other level of Government and have received all necessary Government guarantees to ensure an excellent Games.

"Lima 2019's priority is on infrastructure projects and there has been tremendous momentum in recent months with tenders awarded in record time for the Pan American Village, Videna, Villa Maria del Triunfo, Callao, and the VES MultiSport venues.

"We are excited about the progress we are making and remain totally confident that we will deliver an outstanding Games that will leave an incredible legacy for Lima, Peru and the whole PanAm sports movement."

Kuczynski addressed the International Olympic Committee Session in Lima last year where he received questions from members.

The Lima 2019 Pan American Games are set to take place from July 26 to August 11, with the Parapan American Games following between August 23 and September 1.