The International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) has expressed its desire to further develop the sport by mandating leading marketing agencies for the procurement and negotiation of partnership agreements throughout Europe and North America.

The world governing body is specifically targeting agencies that exemplify its core values.

Interested parties are being encouraged to contact IFSC marketing and communications director Anne Fuynel at [email protected] by April 6.

Since 2017, the IFSC has been working with Hakuhodo DY Group, the second largest marketing agency in Japan and 11th largest in the world.

Through this collaboration, the IFSC signed a partnership last month with Japan Airlines.

It is claimed sport climbing, which is on the sports programme of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympic Games, continues to grow at a rapid pace in Asia and worldwide.

The climbing gym industry increased by 10 per cent last year in the United States, while European athletes consistently star at IFSC events, winning six season titles in bouldering, lead, speed and combined.

Sport climbing will make its Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020 ©Eddie Fowke/IFSC

The IFSC produces live coverage for television and online consumption of approximately 16 international sport climbing events per year, providing four hours per event.

Additionally, the world governing body distributes 26-minute monthly highlights to more than 140 countries on all five continents.

IFSC events in Austria, Canada, France, Germany, Japan and the US have reached over a quarter of a million views on YouTube alone.

In 2017, more than one million sessions were started on the IFSC website in Europe.

The IFSC unveiled Japan Airlines as a main partner of the organisation in preparation for sport climbing’s Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020.

The airline will support the IFSC in the development of the sport, which will also make its Youth Olympic debut in Buenos Aires this year.

Furthermore, it will be present at IFSC events and activities throughout the 2018 season.