The Bank of China, an official partner of Beijing 2022, has launched its Winter Olympics action plan today by providing CNY ¥30 billion (£3.4 billion/$4.8 billion/€3.9 billion) for Chinese winter sports from now through to 2024.

As reported by Xinhua, with the theme of "taking part in winter sports together", the Bank of China’s action plan aims to encourage 30 million Chinese families and 100 million Chinese people to take part in winter sports and give a boost to the sports industry.

Bank of China President Chen Siqing said the company will further improve service networks and diversify financial products in order to provide a wide range of best-quality financial services for Beijing 2022.

Through its global network and customer resource, it will also strive to increase people's enthusiasm for participation in winter sports on snow and ice, and support China's winter sports programme.

Beijing 2022 launched its marketing programme in February 2017.

Other Organising Committees such as Pyeongchang 2018 struggled to sign official partners in the early stages of their preparations but Beijing 2022 currently boasts a sponsorship portfolio of five.

The Bank of China was announced as the first official partner of Beijing 2022 in July 2017 ©Beijing 2022

Joining the Bank of China, which was also a sponsor of the Beijing 2008 Summer Olympics, is the likes of Air China.

Yili Group is the official dairy products supplier, while ANTA is the official sports apparel partner and China Unicom is the official telecommunication services partner.

International Ski Federation secretary general Sarah Lewis claimed in July of last year there is a "great drive" in China to improve winter sports through their hosting of the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Beijing.

Lewis was speaking shortly after a visit to China's capital, where she led a workshop session about the impact of Beijing 2022 on the development of winter sports at the Leaders Sport Business Summit.

She talked about the Get Into Snow Sports China project, which aims to engage 30 million new winter sports participants in the build up to Beijing 2022.

Beijing will become the first city to host both the Summer and Winter Games.