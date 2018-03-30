An authorised resale site set up to by Gold Coast 2018 is due to officially close today.

The fan marketplace was established earlier this month, following demand from ticketholders.

The resale site, powered by Ticketek, was designed to help provide a safe and secure environment for fans to list and sell tickets they can no longer use.

Gold Coast 2018 have announced the site will officially close at midday local time tomorrow.

"If you have tickets listed for resale at the time of closing, those tickets will remain valid for use at the relevant session," a statement from Gold Coast 2018 said.

"Once the fan marketplace is closed, you can check if your tickets have been sold or are still valid by signing into your online Gold Coast 2018 ticket account."

Gold Coast 2018 have also revealed that tickets are still available for several sports, including athletics, boxing, hockey and swimming.

Additional tickets for the swimming competition at Gold Coast 2018 have been made available ©Getty Images

Additional swimming and diving tickets werereleased by organisers yesterday.

Gold Coast 2018 have urged the public to buy them quickly due to the high demand that is expected.

Between 6,000 to 8,000 tickets for swimming events, traditionally one of the most sought-after sports, are expected to have been released.

The latest released have come after the final venue plans, including the position of broadcasters' cameras and video boards, were confirmed.

Around one million have been sold to date, with around 200,000 having been still on offer as recently as Monday (March 26).

Organisers have claimed they are happy with the pace of sales, as the final countdown continues to the Games.

The Opening Ceremony is scheduled to take place next Wednesday (April 4).