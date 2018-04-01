President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has signed an amendment which aims to increase support for the Paralympic Movement in the country.

The amendment, which was signed during a meeting with the Ukrainian Paralympic team, aims to enable further development for Paralympic and Deaflympic sport in Ukraine.

As reported by Ukrinform, Poroshenko said: "The law stipulates absolutely clear instructions to the Cabinet of Ministers, local administrations and bodies of local self-government.

“The law demonstrates the priorities of the Ukrainian government, and you [Paralympic athletes] are the top priority."

Ukraine won 22 medals at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Paralympics ©Getty Images

He added that the decree allowed for further development of Paralympic and Deaflympic sports by establishing 100 scholarships for children with special needs.

Ukraine came fourth in the medals table at the latest Winter Paralympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, after winning seven gold, seven silver and eight bronze medals.

They finished third in the medals table at the 2016 Summer Paralympic Games in the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro after collecting 117 medals.

Ukraine have competed at every Summer and Winter Paralympic Games since making their Winter Paralympic debut at the 1998 Games in Nagano, Japan.