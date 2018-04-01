Japan’s unseeded player Shiori Saito recorded a surprise victory over second seed Mia Blichfeldt in the women’s singles final of the Badminton World Federation (BWF) Orléans Masters to take home the title.

The 20-year-old looked comfortable throughout her match against her Danish opponent and, despite the lead changing hands on several occasions in the early stages of the contest, she was clinical in the final stages of both games and did not relinquish her lead in the latter part of either of them, eventually winning 21-18, 21-14 inside 39 minutes at the Palais des Sports.

Denmark were once again the victim of a surprise final loss in the men’s singles final as third seed Rasmus Gemke lost to Mark Caljouw of the Netherlands.

It had looked like Gemke was going to take the gold medal home for Denmark as he won the first game by a convincing 21-10 scoreline

Fourth seed Caljouw, however, who beat tournament favourite Sameer Verma of India in yesterday's semi-final, recovered magnificently to take the next two games 21-18 and 21-8 to record a 2-1 victory overall.

Mark Caljouw claimed the men's singles title at the BWF Orléans Masters ©Getty Images

Bulgarian number one seeds Gabriela and Stefan Stoeva, who are sisters, clinched the women's doubles title thanks to an incredibly comfortable 21-8, 21-14 victory over Delphine Delrue and Lea Palermo of host nation France whilst German duo Mark Lamsfuss and Marvin Emil Seidel secured the men's doubles crown with a comfortable 21-10, 21-18 victory over Malaysian pairing Chun Kang Shia and Wee Gieen Tan.

European Games champions Niclas Nohr and Sara Thygesen won the mixed doubles title thanks to a 21-19, 21-9 victory against PeterKaesbauer and Olga Konon of Germany.