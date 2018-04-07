By Duncan Mackay, Philip Barker, Nick Butler, Daniel Etchells, Liam Morgan and Michael Pavitt in Gold Coast
Gold Coast 2018: Day four of competition
Timeline
- 18 hours ago: Action begins on day four at Gold Coast 2018
- 16 hours ago: Bird-Smith flies to 20km walk victory in Games record
- 14 hours ago: Will the mile return to the Commonwealth Games athletics programme?
- 14 hours ago: Montag wins 20km walk after Tallent disqualified
- 13 hours ago: India's Yadav claims women's 69kg weightlifting gold after England's Davies fails with final attempt
- 12 hours ago: Teenager Bhaker wins women's 10m air pistol gold
- 11 hours ago: Sampson secures home gold in men's 10m air rifle competition
- 10 hours ago: Scotland beat Australia to claim men's triples lawn bowls gold
- 10 hours ago: Georgiou wins shock floor gold as Olympic champion Whitlock finishes sixth
- 10 hours ago: Canada's Santavy breaks Commonwealth Games snatch record in men's 94kg weightlifting event
- 9 hours ago: Miller dominates men's hammer final with Games record
- 9 hours ago: McClenaghan wins first gold for Northern Ireland with pommel horse triumph
- 9 hours ago: Olsen clinches vault gold as Canada continue strong gymnastics showing
- 8 hours ago: Breen wins women's T38 long jump for Wales
- 8 hours ago: Eleftheriou wins women's skeet shooting title
- 8 hours ago: Kari breaks Commonwealth clean and jerk record to retain men's 94kg weightlifting title
- 8 hours ago: Cheptegei claims Ugandan gold in 5,000m
- 7 hours ago: Tulloch leads English one-two in rings final
- 7 hours ago: Fenton wins first major individual medal with uneven bars triumph
- 6 hours ago: Samoan head coach protests against transgender weightlifter’s presence at Gold Coast 2018
- 5 hours ago: England beat Australia for women's team table tennis bronze
- 5 hours ago: Masse beats Seebohm with Commonwealth Games record in women's 200m backstroke
- 5 hours ago: New Zealand's Edwards retains women's singles lawn bowls crown
- 5 hours ago: Sensational Scott stuns stacked field to claim 100m freestyle gold for Scotland
- 5 hours ago: Glaetzer grabs gold in kilometre time trial Games record
- 4 hours ago: Aungles leads Australian one-two in men's SM8 200m individual medley
- 4 hours ago: England's Godley holds nerve to claim women's 75kg weightlifting gold
- 4 hours ago: Patterson adds to Australian haul with women's S9 100m freestyle gold
- 4 hours ago: Cure converts Australian teamwork into scratch race gold
- 4 hours ago: Morton powers to third gold in women's keirin
- 3 hours ago: England's O'Connor eases to successful 200m individual medley title defence
- 3 hours ago: Larkin leads Australian sweep of men's 50m backstroke
- 3 hours ago: Campbell wins 50m butterfly in second straight Australian sweep
- 3 hours ago: India stun Singapore to win women's table tennis gold
- 3 hours ago: Scotland's Stewart triumphs in final track cycling event of Gold Coast 2018
- 2 hours ago: Australia conclude penultimate night of swimming with comfortable relay win
- 2 hours ago: Join us again tomorrow...
View latest updates