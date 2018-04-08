Australia's Matthew Glaetzer achieved a sea level world record to win the men's one kilometre time trial event on the final night of track cycling competition here at Gold Coast 2018.

The 25-year-old had endured mixed fortunes on the track at the Games, winning the men's keirin event but then suffering a shock first round elimination in the individual sprint, the discipline he holds the world title in.

Glaetzer was the final rider to take to the track in today's event, with New Zealand's Ed Dawkins setting the early pace by achieving a Games record time of 59.928 seconds.

The Kiwi, already a team sprint champion and keirin bronze medallist, had enough time to warm down and get changed before Glaetzer took to the track given the depth of field.

His agonising wait would end in disappointment as Glaetzer stormed round the track to take the title in a sea level world record of 59.340.

Bronze was claimed by Scotland's Callum Skinner who completed the four lap event in a time of 1min 1.083sec.

Australian success continued as Stephanie Morton maintained her stunning form, having already earned two golds and one silver medal.

Morton would ease through the early rounds of the women's keirin competition, before dominating the final.

The 27-year-old hit the front shortly after the derny pulled off the track, with Morton's power preventing her rivals from coming past.

Stephanie Morton claimed her third gold medal of the Games by winning the women's keirin ©Getty Images

She would cross the line ahead of her team-mate Kaarle McCulloch, who added a silver medal to the titles already won in the team sprint and 500m time trial, as well as sprint bronze.

New Zealand's Natasha Hansen would continue to prove the Australian pairing's nearest rivals as she added to her two silver medals by taking bronze.

The home crowd would continue to be on their feet celebrating Australian success as strong teamwork led to Amy Cure winning the women's scratch race.

With no cyclist able to gain a lap on the field, teams began massing for a bunch sprint to the line.

Australia's Ashlee Ankudinoff and Annette Edmondson set a blistering pace before pulling away to let Cure sprint clear for the finish.

Roared on by the crowd, Cure held off the challenge of Scotland's Neah Evans to clinch the gold.

Evans and England's Emily Kay would round off the podium places.

Track cycling competition at the Games began with Scottish gold and it concluded in the same manner.

An aggressive start to the men's points race saw Mark Stewart take three laps, earning him 20 points for each.

With Australia's Cameron Meyer, England's Ethan Hayter and New Zealand's Campbell Stewart both gaining two laps, the leader needed to remain vigilant.

Mark Stewart won the men's points race in the final event on the track ©Getty Images

New Zealand's Stewart would continue to gain points in the sprint finishes to open up a cushion on second place.

He was unable to close on the leader, however, with Scotland's Stewart ultimately emerging as the winner on 81 points.

Hayter won the final sprint, worth 10 points, in a bid to claim the silver medal.

The English cyclist would ultimately fall one point short, leaving him to settle for bronze as New Zealand's Stewart earned the silver on 69.

Australia proved the most successful nation in the track cycling programme, as the host nation earned 10 gold, three silver and six bronze.

Scotland followed with four gold, four silver and two bronze.