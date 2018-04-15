Birmingham 2022 will announce their full sport programme for the Commonwealth Games later this year, officials have revealed.

The Commonwealth Games Federation have stated that the programme for the Games is largely set, with Birmingham 2022 having the option to add further events.

Under the CGF’s Transformation 2022 strategic plan, a maximum of 4,300 athletes are permitted to appear at the Games.

From this number, 3,800 would be form compulsory sports, while 500 would come from optional events.

Athletics, basketball 3x3 and wheelchair basketball 3x3, badminton, boxing, hockey and judo are among the sports on the Birmingham 2022 programme.

Track, road, Para-cycling and mountain biking also feature, along with netball, rugby sevens, squash, table tennis, weightlifting, powerlifting and wrestling.

Swimming, para-swimming and diving are included as aquatics events, while triathlon and para-triathlon, lawn and para-lawn bowls also feature, along with artistic and rhythmic gymnastics.

Speaking at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games, Steve Hollingworth, Head of Sport for Birmingham City Council, stated that a series of criteria were used to choose optional sports.

"We have looked closely at our optional sports,” he said.

“There was a focus on popularity, facilities, increased revenue, the attractiveness to youth and how it fits with our engagement.

“We will be looking to announce our full programme later this year.”

Hollingworth added that 3x3 basketball and mountain bike were chosen for their youth appeal.

Diving was chosen due to the development of the Sandwell Aquatics Centre, which will be the only permanent venue constructed for the Games.

Rhythmic gymnastics and track cycling, which will be held in London, was chosen for popularity and equity.

Para-triathlon was chosen as part of the Birmingham 2022’s commitment to the para-sport programme.

More follows.