The International World Games Association (IWGA) have will be holding board elections at their Annual General Meeting tomorrow on day one of the SportAccord Summit here.

Although the IWGA are officially considering this an election, it should just be a question of formalities as there is only one candidate for each position.

José Perurena, a former sprint canoeist for Spain and current head of the International Canoe Federation, looks set to be given another four-year term as President of the IWGA, a position he has held since 2014,

Max Bishop, secretary of the World Air Sports Federation from 1993 until his retirement in 2010, is expected to be re-elected as vice-president, a role he has held since 2006.

World DanceSport Federation President Lukas Hinder should continue in his role as IWGA treasurer.

Presidents Anna Arzhanova from the World Underwater Federation, Volker Bernardi from the World Flying Disc Federation (WFDF), Antonio Espinós from the World Karate Federation and Jan Fransoo from the International Korfball Federation are the candidates for the remaining seats on the Board.

Current Board members Tom Dielen from World Archery and the WFDF's Fumio Morooka have chosen not to seek re-election.

A spokesperson for the IWGA told insidethegames that there had originally been three more applications, believed to be from orienteering's Thomas Hollowell, floorball's John Liljelund and Espen Lund from kickboxing, for positions but they have since withdrawn.

Aside from the elections, the IWGA also revealed that the sports programme for the 2021 World Games, set to be host in Birmingham, Alabama, in the United States.

All 37 Member Federations of the IWGA have applied to be on the programme.

Invitational sports on the programme will also be clarified.

The World Games 2021 chief executive DJ Mackovets will also be given an opportunity to present the progress of preparations for the next Games.

Finally, the AGM will also see the IWGA President present the organisation’s Athlete of the Year award, which will be received by International Sports Climbing Federation President Marco Scolaris on behalf of Iranian speed climber Reza Alipourshenazandifar.