By Nick Butler, Daniel Etchells and Thomas Giles at the Centara Convention Centre in Bangkok
SportAccord Summit: Day two
Timeline
- 17 hours ago: Day two begins
- 15 hours ago: Big gaps between best and weakest IFs, ASOIF Governance Taskforce survey claims
- 14 hours ago: World Sailing blast Tokyo 2020 preparations
- 10 hours ago: GAISF and ANOC sign landmark partnership agreement on the future of World Beach Games
- 10 hours ago: Sir Craig Reedie urges IFs to press ahead with Russian cases
- 9 hours ago: GAISF President raises concerns about WADA compliance rules
- 9 hours ago: UWW President elected ASOIF Council member
- 9 hours ago: Lalovic calls for change after claiming growing trend of sporting boycotts is becoming a "disease"
- 8 hours ago: Day two concludes
