German prosthetics provider Ottobock has signed up as an official supplier of World Para Athletics, it has been announced.

The company, the longest serving partner to the Paralympic Games having started at Seoul 1988, will provide technical services to athletes at the European Championships in Berlin in August.

Highly-experienced technicians will be on hand to repair and maintain equipment the athletes need to compete, it is promised.

Ottobock, a supplier of solutions for people with limited mobility, provided assistance at the 2018 Winter Paralympic Games in Pyeongchang.

They have been involved in previous World and European Championships such as the London 2017 World Para Athletics Championships.

©Getty Images

"We are delighted to announce Ottobock as World Para Athletics official supplier and to count on Ottobock’s support at the European Championships in Berlin," World Para Athletics senior manager Haozhe Gao said.

"The company has been an important partner for many years and athletes will once again benefit from its invaluable services during the competition."

The German company also provided Para-athletes with equipment during the recent Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast.

The event in the Australian city featured the largest Para-sport programme in the history of the Games.

"For Ottobock it is very important to let the athletes focus on their competition not their equipment, which is highly professional and individual in the disciplines of Para athletics," Ottobock chief marketing officer Christin Gunkel said.

"We are proud to support all Para athletics athletes with our technical services and let them show their best performances at the Berlin 2018 World Para Athletics European Championships."