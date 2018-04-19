By Duncan Mackay, Nick Butler, Daniel Etchells and Thomas Giles at the Centara Convention Centre in Bangkok
SportAccord Summit: Day four
Timeline
- 13 hours ago: Day four begins
- 9 hours ago: World Olympians Association launch health study to assess injuries suffered by ex-athletes
- 6 hours ago: ISF renews agreement with World Archery and signs MoU with International Fencing Federation
- 5 hours ago: Peace and Sport and BWF to sign Memorandum of Understanding
- 5 hours ago: Day four concludes
