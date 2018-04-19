Jamaica is to investigate launching a bid for the Commonwealth Games, it has been revealed.

Kingston in 1966 is the only time the Games have been staged in the Caribbean and now Jamaica's Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia Grange wants to explore the possibility of bringing the event back.

"I am talking to sports organisations, I am talking to ministers of sports in various countries and private sector sponsors," Grange told Jamaican newspaper The Gleaner.

"I am focused on bringing some major sporting events to Jamaica, including the Commonwealth Games.

"My intention is to ensure that Jamaica is at the centre of sports tourism and sports tourism is at the centre of brand Jamaica."

Grange revealed her plan at the the Norman Manley International Airport to welcome home members of the Commonwealth Games team won a total of 27 medals, including seven gold, at Gold Coast 2018.

Former Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) President Mike Fennell is head of a group charged with looking into a possible bid.

Usain Bolt is certain to feature highly in any bid from Jamaica for the Commonwealth Games ©Getty Images

The CGF announced during its General Assembly in the Gold Coast earlier this month that countries interested in bidding had to apply by December 31 this year.

A decision is expected to be taken at next year's CGF General Assembly in Nairobi, where it is possible they could award the 2026 and 2030 Commonwealth Games together.

Canada is favourite to be awarded the 2030 Commonwealth Games to mark the centenary of the event being launched in Hamilton.

Adelaide and Perth in Australia have both expressed a willingness to bid for the 2026 event.

"Until we get to a point where we can make the announcement, all I can say is that we are working on it," Grange said.

"We have set up a committee headed by Mike Fennell, that's a bidding committee, and we are going out there to host events.

"As a brand, we are big.

"Usain Bolt is at the centre of it, Bob Marley is at the centre of it and if we are able to put the right infrastructure in place then we can sell Jamaica."