A Mauritius team official accused of sexual assault during the 2018 Commonwealth Games in the Gold Coast failed to return to Australia to face the charges in court.

It was widely expected the 52-year-old Mauritian man would not attend the court hearing, held at the Southport Magistrates Court on Tuesday (April 17), after he departed Australia on April 6.

Defence lawyer Bill Potts claimed discussions were ongoing regarding whether he would come back to the country.

The matter was adjourned for three weeks until May 8.

The accused man was granted bail and was not under any strict instruction to remain in Australia.

Queensland Police Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski admitted earlier this month that it was "not the type of offence we would prevent people from travelling on or take any measure to do that".

Queensland Police Deputy Commissioner Steve Gollschewski said earlier this month the accused man was not under strict instruction to remain in Australia ©Getty Images

Police have charged him with one count of sexual assault.

The charge followed a criminal investigation being opened after an accusation of inappropriate "touching" by the unnamed member of the Mauritius team which competed at Gold Coast 2018.

Authorities have not named either the official concerned or the athlete who made the allegation.

Mauritius' Minister of Youth and Sports Stephan Toussaint revealed that their Chef de Mission Kaysee Teeroovengadum had stepped down after the allegation was made.

The official denies the allegations.