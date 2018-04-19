Organisers of the 2019 Winter Universaide have announced toy versions of Krasnoyarsk 2019 mascot U-Laika are now on sale.

The first sales phase will see a 33-centimetre U-Laika toy available in four Elcity stores in Krasnoyarsk, as well as on the official Games website.

Toys in the shop are priced at 1500 rubles (£17/$25/€20).

Those bought online are discounted to 1350 rubles (£15/$22/€18).

Passengers arriving into Krasnoyarsk’s new international airport will also have the opportunity to buy the mascot as they are available in the Evenkia shop located on the ground floor of the building.

It is expected that residents of other Russian cities will see U-Laika in their shops from autumn of this year.

U-Laika was chosen as a mascot following a public vote ©Krasnoyarsk 2019

U-Laika has been produced by toy manufacturer Alisa, the license holder for the Games, who also produced mascot toys for the 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Sochi.

The mascots will be fully launched this summer with toys available in sizes ranging from 21 to 40 centimetres.

U-Laika was chosen as the Krasnoyarsk 2019 mascot following a public vote in 2013.

U-Laika is a dog of Laika breed and is said to be a symbol of loyalty, friendliness, joy and unrestrained energy.

Laikas are said to be friends that always come in hours of need and help people reach even the most difficult goals.

The 2019 Winter Universiade is due to take place from March 2 to March 12.