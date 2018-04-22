The Indian Tigers recorded their second World Series of Boxing (WSB) victory in two days as they dispatched the China Dragons 4-1 in Rohtak.

The WSB newcomers, who beat the Patriot Boxing Team yesterday, maintained their pursuit of a play-off place with a comfortable win at the National Boxing Academy.

The odds were stacked against the Dragons as they were unable to field a boxer in the 91 kilograms, while Shengze Qi fell ill and could not compete at 64kg.

Zhonglin Wu got the visitors off to the best possible start as he beat Shyam Kumar Kakara by split decision in the 49kg division in the opening bout of the tie.

The Indian Tigers claimed their second win in as many days ©WSB

It was to be a fleeting moment of success for the Dragons, however, as the Tigers took control.

Mohammad Etash Khan produced a dominant display at 56kg, cruising to a unanimous victory over Boxiang Xu to effectively seal the win for the hosts on the night.

Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games silver medallist Mandeep Jangra put the gloss on another good outing for the Tigers, registering his first WSB win as he outclassed Haerheng Wulepaer at 75kg.

The result kept the Indian Tigers' hopes of reaching the next stage of the WSB alive while condemning the Dragons to yet another defeat.