Dinamo Stadium, due to host the Opening and Closing Ceremony of next year's European Games in Minsk, is due to re-open on June 21 after reconstruction, it has been revealed.

The Stadium is also due to stage athletics during Minsk 2019, scheduled to take place next year between June 22 and 30.

It is expected to have a capacity of 40,000 when it is completed.

It has been closed since October 2012 while the work has been carried out.

The Stadium was originally constructed and opened in 1934 and then expanded in 1939.

It was destroyed during the Second World War before being rebuilt and re-opened in 1954.

It was further renovated in time for the 1980 Olympic Games in Moscow when Belarus was part of the Soviet Union and hosted football matches.

"The work is organised in three shifts," Minsk Mayor Andrei Shorets told Belarusian Telegraph Agency, the country's official news agency.

"Up to 1,500 people work here depending on the time of day.

"We have gathered here all the city's building resources, part of which got free after the project to build the Palace of Gymnastics was over.

"Some facilities have already been finished.

"The main focus today is on the Stadium's pitch.

"I think we will start laying the grass down soon."