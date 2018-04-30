Host nation Japan took all three gold medals on offer on the final day of action of the third leg of the International Swimming Federation (FINA) Artistic Swimming World Series at the Tatsumi International Swimming Centre in Tokyo.

Yukiko Inui won her second solo gold medal of the competition by taking the women’s solo free title with a points total of 92.6670 after all three panels judged her to be the best performer in the final.

Italy’s Linda Cerruti claimed the silver medal with a total of 89.800, just 0.0033 points ahead of Greece’s Evangelia Platanioti on 89.7667.

The other two Japanese golds came in the team events.

The first saw Kanami Nakamaki join Inui in the water in the women’s duet free competition with the pair earning a total score of 92.4333 points to ensure they claimed the top prize.

Italian duo Linda Cerruti and Costanza Ferro took silver with a points total of 90.5000.

Platanioti earned her second bronze medal of the day alongside Evangelia Papazoglou with the judges scoring them 89.3333 points.

Yukiko Inui won seven golds in total on the latest leg of the FINA Artistic Swimming World Series ©Getty Images

Japan's final gold medal came in the women's team free combination competition where Inui and Nakamaki were joined by eight other swimmers and earned a score of 92.4000 points.

Japan were the only team to take part in the event.

Looking back on the meet, Inui said: "To participate in seven programmes, I found it difficult to switch my mind and acting over each event.

"However, there were a lot of things that I learned by taking part in many events.

"The things that I learned here will be used for next time.

"I definitely gained experience.

"I truly am happy to win all the events that I participated in,"