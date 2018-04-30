Defending champions Australia won their two pool games today to continue their domination of the women’s event at the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) 3x3 Asia Cup in Shenzhen.

Having won all three of their qualifying matches, the Aussies secured top spot in Pool D with two victories out of two at the court alongside the Chinese city's Nanshan Cultural and Sports Centre.

They firstly beat Japan 20-14, with today's top scorer Rebecca Cole amassing 10 points, and then defeated Iran 22-3 in a tournament that has added significance because 3x3 basketball is due to make its debut on the Olympic programme at Tokyo 2020.

Awaiting them in tomorrow’s quarter-finals is set to be Indonesia, the runners-up in Pool B.

Indonesia lost 15-11 to Uzbekistan before overcoming Jordan 21-16.

Uzbekistan topped Pool B having also won their earlier match against Jordan, 15-12.

Standing between them and a place in the quarter-finals are Japan, who secured second place in Pool D by beating Iran 20-16.

The two other women’s quarter-finals pit New Zealand against Chinese Taipei and Kazakhstan against hosts China.

Celebration time for Indonesia 🇮🇩 who made it to the #3x3Asia Cup quarter-finals 🎉 pic.twitter.com/sJ1fLGo3zB — FIBA3x3 (@FIBA3x3) April 30, 2018

In the men’s event, China kept up their unbeaten record by winning their two Pool B matches.

They followed up a 17-15 victory over South Korea by defeating Iran 21-11.

Their quarter-final opponents are due to be New Zealand, the Pool D runners-up.

Despite losing 19-14 to Australia in what was arguably the game of the day, the Kiwis recovered to overcome Kazakhstan 21-9 and book their place in the knock-out rounds.

Australia topped Pool D having also beaten Kazakhstan, 22-8, earlier in the day.

Next up for them are South Korea, who bounced back from their defeat to China to beat Iran 21-13 and finish second in Pool B.

The two other men’s quarter-finals see Qatar face Japan and Jordan meet Mongolia.