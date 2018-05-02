Nominations have opened for two key positions in the World Curling Federation (WCF), including for the role of President.

A letter circulated to members yesterday urged those interested to submit their nominations for the positions of President and one other director role by the deadline of July 10.

Elections are then due to take place at the WCF Congress in Budapest from September 6 to 9.

Scotland's Kate Caithness is currently considered the frontrunner to secure a third term into an office she has held since 2010.

An obvious candidate to stand against her has yet to emerge.

"Those seeking election to the Board are reminded that they must receive the nomination of their own Member Association in order to be considered for election," said a letter circulated by WCF secretary general Colin Grahamslaw.

"Potential candidates are also reminded that the business language of the World Curling Federation is English and that they must be proficient in both spoken and written English in order to contribute to the work of the Board."

Nominations have opened for key World Curling Federation positions ©Getty Images

The letter added: "In order to allow the voting members to compare candidates an Outline CV format is attached to this Candidate information pack and you are respectfully asked to use this layout to aid the voting members.

"Candidates should note that Board positions require a level of commitment which includes attending meetings and events and contributing to the work of the Federation in various different ways.

"For example, the President can spend over 140 days away from home on business as well as around 4/6 hours a day when at home.

"Other Board members can expect to spend a couple of hours a day dealing with correspondence etc., and to be away from home for around 20 days per year."

Caithness will no doubt highlight achievements under her watch, including the debut of mixed doubles on the Olympic programme at Pyeongchang 2018.

The other position being contested is a director spot currently occupied by United States' Andy Anderson.

The terms of the six other Board members do not expire this year.