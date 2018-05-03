Brazil finished top of the medals table with a blistering performance at the Boccia International Sports Federation (BISFed) 2018 Montreal World Open.

The excellent display from the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games hosts saw them clinch three gold medals and one silver at the competition.

London 2012 gold medallist Maciel Santos got the ball rolling for the Brazilians as he secured the top prize in the individual BC2 event, going unbeaten in the competition.

World number 14 José Carlos Chagas de Oliveira continued Brazil’s winning streak later in the day by claiming the BC1 class title.

He came out on top despite coming up against a strong field including Great Britain’s Rio 2016 gold medallist David Smith, who he defeated 6-3 in the final.

De Oliveira beat Russia’s Mikhail Gutnik to gold with a 7-3 victory in the final.

Paralympic champion David Smith lost at the semi-final stage in Montreal ©Getty Images

Despite the Russian Paralympic Committee being banned by the International Paralympic Committee, Russian athletes were allowed to compete in Montreal as the event was organised by BISFed.

Brazil’s third and final gold came in the BC3 pairs category courtesy of Antonio Leme, Evelyn de Oliveira and Evani Soares da Silva Calado.

Their silver medal was won in the BC1/BC2 pairs category by Paulo Renato Noronha, Natali de Faria, Guilherme Moreaes, Santos and Chagas de Oliveira, who lost to Japan’s Takayuki Hirose, Hidetaka Sugimura and Takumi Nakamura in the final.

Great Britain also put on a good display in Montreal with world number one Stephen McGuire collecting two gold medals thanks to excellent performances in the individual and pairs events of the BC4 class.