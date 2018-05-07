World Archery have announced that they have extended their partnership with Swiss watch company Longines.

The agreement will see Longines continue in their role as the official timing and scoring sponsor for the Archery World Cup and World Archery Championship, which they have backed since 2008.

As part of their role, Longines also award timepieces to the winners of several World Archery tournaments.

In addition, they present the Longines Prize for Precision award, which recognises the most accurate archer in the sport, alternating between compound and recurve athletes.

The 2018 edition of the award will be given to a recurve archer with American Brady Ellison among the favourites to receive the prize, having received the last four in 2010, 2012, 2014 and 2016.

Brady Ellison has won the last four recurve editions of the Longines Prize for Precision ©Getty Images

World Archery President Ugur Erdener said he was delighted to have the deal with Longines extended.

"Longines and World Archery share the pursuit of perfection, the former in timekeeping and the latter in precision sports," he said

"We are happy to continue this valuable partnership for timing at our tournaments and look forward to awarding elegant Longines timepieces to more of our world-class athletes."

Longines vice-president and head of Marketing Juan-Carlos Capelli added: "Longines is pleased to announce the renewal of its partnership with World Archery as the official partner and timekeeper of each Archery World Cup stage and World Archery Championships.

"The Swiss watch brand is also proud to present the Longines Prize for Precision during these events, which rewards the female and male athletes who have scored the most 10s throughout the whole season.

"This sport embodies the values upheld by the brand since its inception, namely tradition, elegance and performance."