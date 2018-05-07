Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the opening match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup between the host nation and Saudi Arabia in Moscow on June 14.

Putin, sworn in for a fourth term as Russian President today, was widely expected to be among the crowd for the Group A opener at the Luzhniki Stadium and Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has confirmed he will be in attendance.

Peskov admitted, however, that it was not yet determined how many other matches Putin will go to.

He is likely to attend the final on July 15, irrespective of the teams involved, along with other dignitaries such as FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

"Everything will depend on how things go," he said.

"As of now, I can say for sure that the President will attend the World Cup opening match, which will involve Russia and Saudi Arabia."

FIFA President Gianni Infantino praised Russia's preparations during a recent televised meeting ©Getty Images

Infantino praised Russia's preparations for the tournament, insisting the country was "absolutely ready" to host the World Cup.

Initial fears over construction progress at some of the venues due to host matches have been superseded by the geo-political tension between Russia and the West following the poisoning of former spy Sergei Skripal in the British city of Salisbury in March.

The incident led to a boycott of the event from politicians in England and Iceland.

Concerns over racism and fan violence have also been prominent in the lead-up to the tournament.

"You are working to make this World Cup the best World Cup ever," Infantino told Putin during a nationally televised meeting.

"The feedback from all our experts at FIFA are extremely positive.

"And this shows that Russia is absolutely ready to host the world to celebrate a summer of festivities here in this beautiful country."