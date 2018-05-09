Canadian ski cross competitor Georgia Simmerling has announced that she has retired from winter sport to train full-time in preparation for cycling at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games.

Simmerling has spent 11 years as part of Canada's skiing team, first as an Alpine skier for four years before seven as a ski cross racer.

The 29-year-old, whose first Winter Olympic Games came on home snow at Vancouver 2010, said: "Representing Canada at my home Olympics in Vancouver was something I'll never forget.

"Walking through BC Place [the stadium in Vancouver] in front of 60,000 fans cheering for Canada was incredible."

After finishing 27th in the super-G Alpine skiing event at Vancouver 2010, Simmerling took up ski cross and subsequently competed at Sochi 2014.

A bad crash at the World Championships in 2015 unintentionally led her down a different path.

As part of her rehabilitation process, Simmerling trained on a bicycle, which eventually saw her take up an interest in cycling.

She eventually made her International Cycling Union World Cup debut as a track cyclist in January 2016 where she helped Canada win gold in the pursuit event.

This helped her qualify for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games where she claimed a bronze medal in the team pursuit event.

Georgia Simmerling, far right, was part of Canada's bronze medal-winning track cycling team pursuit squad at Rio 2016 ©Getty Images

Simmerling transitioned back into snow sports after Rio 2016 and was set to compete at Pyeongchang 2018 in February before breaking both her legs in a crash.

With the Winter Olympic cycle now over, she has decided to dedicate herself to summer sports by hanging up her skis.

"I want to thank each of my team-mates," she said.

"They've pushed me and helped me grow as an athlete, on and off the hill.

"Kelsey [Serwa] has been a huge part of my success and I want to thank her for everything she's given me as a team-mate.

"My coaches have had a huge impact on my career.

"I have had many coaches in my career and I think that's been part of what has made me successful.

"They have all brought something unique to the table and given me a big repertoire of skills to be successful.

Georgia Simmerling missed the recent Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics after breaking both her legs in the build-up ©Getty Images

"I didn't expect to be starting from scratch in my pursuit to the 2020 Games.

"It's a bit daunting but I'm really excited to get back to a sport that I have more information about than I did the last time I started in it.

"With my personal successes in cycling and with my team-mates, I'm really excited about the prospect of being on a team again.

"It's crazy to think of where I'll be in the next few months.

"I'm excited to see where this journey takes me and knowing that I have the support from my winter and summer team-mates is huge.

"I'm excited for the road to 2020."