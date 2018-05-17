The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) approved a yearly budget increase of eight per cent between 2019 and 2022 at its Foundation Board meeting here today.

The decision follows WADA's 38-member ruling body approving an increase of £2.3 million (£1.7 million/€1.9 million) to $32 million (£24 million/€27 million) at the last meeting in Seoul in November.

Under a four-year plan agreed by the Foundation Board in the South Korean capital, the organisation's budget will grow by 15 per cent in both 2019 and 2020 and by another five per cent in 2021.

The eight per cent rise approved today is in additional to previous increases, WADA said in a statement.

It comes as a result of funding provided by Governments and the sports movement.

The budget is one element of WADA's operations agreed on by public authority representatives and sports officials after the two sides clashed during a heated discussion on the continued non-compliance of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency.

WADA President Sir Craig Reedie welcomed the increase in the organisation's budget ©Getty Images

WADA President Sir Craig Reedie claimed the decision was the most important taken during an intriguing meeting here.

"While the Board considered a broad range of topics aimed at strengthening WADA’s capacity to deliver clean sport, the crucial decision of the day was the agreement to increase the Agency’s budget by eight per cent per year over the next four years," Sir Craig said.

"In November 2017, WADA management presented the Board with a detailed proposal outlining the resources – financial and human – that would be required to deliver on the Board’s expectations and those of other stakeholders.

"It is therefore very encouraging to receive this financial commitment from Governments and the sports movement, which is an endorsement of the work being done and a vote of confidence in the Agency’s ability to carry out its mission to protect clean sport.”

