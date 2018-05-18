Russia’s Kristina Samsonova has set up a last-64 clash with top-seeded compatriot Inna Deriglazova after coming through the round of pools and the preliminary stage at the International Fencing Federation (FIE) Foil Grand Prix in Shanghai today.

Samsonova progressed from Pool 16 with two wins out of six before beating home favourite Fu Yingying 15-6 and Canada’s Alanna Goldie 15-2 at the Chinese city’s Jing'an Sports Center.

She will next play Olympic champion Deriglazova, who has received a bye to the round-of-64 as one of the top 16 seeds.

Second seed Alice Volpi of Italy will go up against Japan’s Rio Azuma.

Japan's Rio Azuma has reached the round-of-64 ©FIE/Facebook/Augusto Bizzi

Azuma advanced from Pool 2 with three victories from her six outings before defeating China’s Lin Qiwen 15-10 and Russia’s Marta Martyanova 15-9.

The round of pools and the preliminary stage in the men’s event are scheduled for tomorrow.

Both the men’s and women’s events will conclude on Sunday (May 20) with the direct elimination rounds and final.

The FIE Foil Grand Prix is the penultimate event of the nine-city series for the 2017-2018 season.