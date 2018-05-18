Hosts Guam claimed six gold medals as action begun today at the Oceania Wrestling Championships in Dededo.

Ethan Mikquin Tomapa Aguigui was among the country's winners, beating Palau’s Cristian Etpison Nicolescu to the 65 kilograms freestyle title at the Dededo Sports Complex.

Nauru’s Lowe Bingham took the bronze medal.

There were also freestyle successes for Guam in the 70kg, 74kg and 79kg divisions through Paul San Nicolas Aguon III, John Geronimo Butaud Rojas and Jonathan Evan Cruz Tuck respectively.

Aguon III defeated Palau’s Jarvissadam Blesam Tarkong in the 70kg final with the Federated States of Micronesia’s Kenfield Mike rounding out the podium.

Rojas overcame French Polynesia’s Tumauiroa Axel Nordman in the gold medal match of the 74kg category, which saw Micronesia's Jefner James take the bronze medal, while Tuck beat Micronesia’s John Tulensru to the 79kg crown.

Palau’s Florian Skilang Temengil won the 125kg freestyle gold medal ©Getty Images

Guam tasted further success in women’s wrestling with Mia Lahnee Ramos Aquino defeating Australia’s Jessica Schrader Lavers McBain in the 55kg final and Rckaela Maree Ramos Aquino prevailing in the 57kg category.

Among today’s other freestyle winners were Micronesia’s Frank Sigrah and Patrick Zakias Mike in the 57kg and 92kg divisions respectively.

There was also victories for New Zealand’s Suraj Shahil Singh at 61kg, American Samoa’s Iafeta Peni Vou at 86kg, French Polynesia’s Ketetemoka Henri Parua Burns at 97kg and Palau’s Florian Skilang Temengil at 125kg.

The two other women’s wrestling champions were New Zealand’s Simone Heka Reynolds at 65kg and Australia’s Lexi Marie Hamilton Smith at 76kg.

The Greco Roman events will be held tomorrow.

This weekend’s competition also serves as a qualifier for the Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympic Games, for athletes below the age of 18.