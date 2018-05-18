South Korea’s Dasom Ma will take a two shot lead into the final round of the women’s competition at the International University Sports Federation World University Golf Championship in The Philippines.

Ma began the penultimate day at the Pradera Verde Golf and Country Club in Lubao one shot adrift of Hong Kong's Hei Nam Isabella, who led the standings.

The South Korean produced a two-under-par round of 70 to move to one-under for the tournament.

Leung struggled on the day, as she ended three-over-par to drop back to joint third with France’s Charlotte Lafourcade, with the pair lying four shots off the lead,

Ma’s biggest challenge looks set to come from her compatriot Minji Kang, with the South Korean two shots behind on one-over-par.

Both players look set to celebrate victory in the team competition, with South Korea boasting a 10 shot lead over second place France.

The men’s individual competition is led by Switzerland’s Henry Tschopp, who will hope to top the standings from day one through to the finish.

Tschopp currently lies on eight-under-par for the competition.

Team competitions will also conclude tomorrow ©FISU

He has a three shot lead over his nearest challengers Yuto Katsuragawa of Japan and South Korea’s Jaejun Choi.

Japan are currently on course to secure the men’s team title.

They hold a four shot advantage over second placed South Korea heading into the final day.

The biennial Championships were last held in 2016 at the Planchetorte Golf Course in Brive in France.

Nearly 80 male and female student golfers took part in the tournament.