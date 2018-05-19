World champion Ferry Weertman is among the entries for the International Swimming Federation (FINA) Marathon World Cup leg taking place in the Seychelles tomorrow.

The Dutchman will head a strong field competing across men's and women's races on Beau Vallon Beach.

Both races will be over 10 kilometres.

Great Britain's Jack Burnell, the fourth placed finisher at the World Championships in Budapest last year, will be among those taking on Weertman in the men's race.

Weertman is also the reigning Olympic champion.

Ferry Weertman is the reigning world and Olympic champion ©Getty Images

Leading entries. in the women's race include Ana Marcela Cunha, the world 25km champion from Brazil, and another Dutch contender in Sharon van Rouwendaal.

She will be seeking to return to the form that secured her the Olympic title in 2016.

Italy's Arianni Bridi, who shared the World Championship bronze medal with Cunha over 10km last year, is also entered along with Ecuador's world silver medallist Samantha Arévalo.

Both races will take place tomorrow.