The Spanish Olympic Committee (COE) has elected retired Alpine skier Carolina Ruiz Castillo to its Board as a representative of winter sports.

The 36-year-old was selected by the organisation's Electoral Committee.

Francisco Blázquez, the vice president of the COE, sits on the Committee alongside secretary general Victoria Cabezas.

Former pole vaulter Ignacio Sola, the chairman of the Athletes' Commission, also gets a say on the Committee.

The now 74-year-old competed at both the 1964 and 1968 Summer Olympic Games.

Ruiz Castillo represented Spain in four editions of the Winter Olympics - Salt Lake City 2002, Turin 2006, Vancouver 2010 and Sochi 2014.

Carolina Ruiz Castillo is a four-time Olympian ©Getty Images

In addition, she has competed at eight World Championships.

She won two medals at Junior World Championship level.

The first was giant slalom silver in Quebec in Canada in 2000, before she won bronze in the same discipline a year later in Verbier in Switzerland.

Ruiz Castillo won one World Cup race in her career, a downhill in Méribel in France in 2013.