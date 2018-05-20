Canadian canoeist Laurence Vincent-Lapointe won her second gold medal in two days on the final day of action at the International Canoe Federation Sprint World Cup in Szeged.

After claiming gold in yesterday's C2 women's 500 metre event alongside team-mate Katie Vincent, Vincent-Lapointe emerged triumphant in today's C1 200m race thanks to a time of 44.504sec.

Russia's Olesia Romasenk finished second in 45.660 with Vincent having to settle for bronze in 45.737.

Lithuania's Vadim Korobov came out on top in the men's version of the event thanks to a time of 38.426.

He was closely followed by Zaza Nadiradze of Georgia, who crossed the line just 0.078 seconds behind, whilst Korobov’s compatriot Henrikas Žustautas rounded off the podium with a time of 38.738.

Shixiao Xu of China emerged triumphant in the C1 women's 500m final thanks to a time of 2:07.457.

Zsanett Lakatos and Bianka Nagy ensured the Hungarian home fans went home with something to shout about by claiming silver and bronze with times of 2:08.635 and 2:08.690 respectively.

Zsanett Lakatos brought success for hosts Hungary ©Twitter

In today's team finals, Spain emerged triumphant in the K4 men's 500m event after Rodrigo Germade, Marcus Walz, Cristian Toro and Saúl Craviotto posted a time of 1:18.002.

Hungary once again had to settle for silver and bronze with times of 1:18.291 and 1:18.430 posted by the teams of István Kuli, Balázs, Birkás Miklós Dudás and Márk Balaska and Tamás Somorácz, Sándor Tótka, Milán Mozgi and Péter Molnár respectively.

In the women's equivalent, New Zealand quartet Lisa Carrington, Kayla Imrie, Aimee Fisher and Caitlin Ryan raced through the field to finish a second clear in first place with a time of 1:29.433.

Australia’s Alyssa Bull, Alyce Burnett, Jo Brigden-Jones and Jaime Roberts were second on 1:30.472 with Hungarians Ninetta Vad, Dóra Lucz, Tamara Takács and Erika Medveczky rounding off the podium in 1:31.722.

The Hungarians got their hands on a gold medal in the C1 women's 5,000m event, courtesy of Lakatos, who crossed the line in 26:30.047.

Poland's Magda Stanny was second in 27:14.608 with Lakatos' compatriot Giada Bragato third in 27:25.208.

Cuba's Serguey Torres Madrigal was first in the men's version with a time of 21:57.394 with Russia's Kirill Shamshurin and Spain's Diego Romero completing the podium line-up with times of 22:16.166 and 22:36.133 respectively.