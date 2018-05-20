Britain's Simon Yates secured a solo victory on stage 15 of the Giro d'Italia to strengthen his grip on the general classification in Sappada.

The Mitchelton-Scott rider began the stage with a lead of 1min 24sec over second place Tom Dumoulin, but knew he needed to extend the margin further prior to the individual time trial, a discipline in which the Dutchman is the current world champion.

Yates' urgency showed on the stage as the Briton attacked with 17 kilometres remaining after beginning in Tolmezzo.

He pushed clear of his rivals with ease, while yesterday’s stage winner Chris Froome toiled at over one minute down.

Defending champion Dumoulin was again left trying to limit his losses, riding alongside podium hopefuls Italy’s Domenico Pozzovivo and France’s Thibaut Pinot.

An inspired Yates would go on to clinch his third stage win of the race, becoming the first man since Gilberto Simoni in 2003 to achieve the feat while wearing the pink jersey.

Yates crossed the line in a winning time of 4 hours, 37min, 56sec.

Colombia’s Miguel Angel Lopez led the chasing pack, containing Dumoulin, Pozzovivo and Pinot, to finish at 41 seconds down.

Tom Dumoulin fell further behind as he seeks to defend his title ©Getty Images

“Yesterday it was extremely difficult and today was the same,” said Yates, who earned 10 bonus seconds for the stage win.

“I knew everybody would be tired today.

“I was also really tired but, at the same time, I was very motivated to take as much time as I could on Tom [Dumoulin] before the time trial.

“I rode with passion, I gave everything, knowing that everyone would finish empty.

“I came to the Giro to win the race but I didn’t expect to win three stages.

“It’s a magnificent achievement.

“But I don’t know if the advantage I have now is enough to win the Giro, I’m not sure if I’m the favourite or not.”

Yates now has a 2:11 lead over Dumoulin in the overall standings, putting further pressure on the defending champion heading into the 34.1km time trial on Tuesday (May 21).

Pozzovivo lies third at 2:28, with Pinot a further nine seconds down in fourth.

The final rest day will take place tomorrow.