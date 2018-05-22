Birmingham City Council reportedly spent almost £50,000 ($67,000/€57,000) to send a 10-person delegation to last month's Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast.

Key officials from the city, which is due to host the 2022 Commonwealth Games, travelled from the English city for events including an observers programme and a handover ceremony.

Figures present included Birmingham Lord Mayor Anne Underwood and her consort as well as Dawn Baxendale, the new chief executive of the City Council.

They were joined by delegations from West Midlands Police, the West Midlands Mayor's Office and from the University of Birmingham.

Birmingham Live report that the delegation stayed at the Watermark Hotel and Spa in Surfers Paradise after it was assigned by the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF).

Their return flights reportedly cost almost £21,000 ($28,000/€24,000).

The Lord Mayor and her consort flew business class with all other delegation members flying in economy.

Hotel accommodation cost a further £20,400 ($27,000/€23,000).

Dawn Baxendale, chief executive at Birmingham City Council, left, alongside Gold Coast counterpart Dale Dickson ©Getty Images

They also spent a £4,000 ($5,300/€4,600) fee to attend the observer programme while further expenses were incurred on food, transport and other things.

The delegation toured venues as well as other facilities such as the Athletes' Village and media centres during their visit.

"We've got to make sure we get full value out of that £50,000 we've spent by using the learning from the trip," City Council leader Ian Ward, who did not make the journey, told Birmingham Live.

"We had to go the hotel designated by the CGF and the delegation flew out economy, apart from the Lord Mayor and consort.

"People from Gold Coast are also coming over here to talk to us.

"The Mayor has been very transparent about what they did that worked and what they did that didn't work.

"This Games will support 4,500 jobs in the West Midlands and generate more than £500 million ($670 million/€570 million) for the regional economy, it is important we get it right."

Birmingham was chosen over Liverpool last year after initial 2022 host Durban was stripped of the Games by the CGF.