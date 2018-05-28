A documentary aired by Al Jazeera has claimed to have identified three former professional cricketers who were willing to take money fix matches as organisations and players from teams allegedly involved dismissed other allegations presented in the programme.

In Cricket's Match-Fixers, which aired yesterday and is due to be shown intermittently on Al Jazeera's website throughout the week, the broadcaster alleges former Pakistan star Hasan Raza and ex-Sri Lankan internationals Jeevantha Kulatunga and Dilhara Lokuhettige agreed to play in a corrupt tournament.

According to the programme, the three players said they would play in an event set up solely for the purpose of match-fixing.

The tournament was planned by Robin Morris, a businessman from Mumbai, and partner Gaurav Rajkumar, the documentary claimed.

Raza, Kulatunga and Lokuhettige were all caught on camera agreeing to take part in the scheme after they were secretly filmed by undercover reporters posing as sponsors.

Kulatunga, a former coach of the Sri Lanka women's team, dismissed the allegations as "false".

The International Cricket Council (ICC) have launched an investigation into the programme, which also accusers unnamed players from England and Australia of involvement in spot-fixing in matches against India.

Cricket Australia warned Al Jazeera against naming those allegedly implicated and called on the company to hand over the evidence they have supposedly uncovered.

The programme claims two Australians and three English players were involved.

The English players allegedly plotted to spot-fix a 10-over session against India in December 2016, while similar accusations are levelled at the three Australians during a Test match against the same country the following year.

The allegations have been met with strong denials from Cricket Australia and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

"There is nothing we have seen that would make us doubt any of our players in any way whatsoever," ECB chief executive Tom Harrison said in a statement.

"The limited information we have been given has been discussed with all the England players.

"They emphatically deny the allegations, have stated categorically that the claims are false and they have our full support."

The programme also claims pitches for Test matches in Sri Lanka were doctored by a groundsman corrupted by match-fixers.

Galle International Stadium assistant manager and curator Tharanga Indika allegedly said he could prepare a pitch to suit a required outcome.

"If you want a pitch for spin bowling or pace bowling or batting, it can be done," Indika, who denied the allegations, said.