Proposals for meeting sessions and speakers are being welcomed by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for their next World Conference on Prevention of Injury and Illness in Sport, due to take place in Monaco in 2020.

The event, which follows similar conferences in 2011, 2014 and 2017, is due to take place from March 12 to 14 in the Grimaldi Forum in Monte Carlo where an IOC Session also took place in 2014.

It sees international specialists in injury and illness prevention meet to share their latest findings and collaborate on how best to protect athletes' health, both in and out of competition.

A letter signed by IOC medical and scientific director Richard Budgett calls for proposals to be submitted by a deadline of October 30.

The three-day event is expected to include four or five keynote lectures, about 20 to 25 symposia and three to five head-to-head debates.

Czech Republic ice hockey player Jan Kolar suffers with an injury during Pyeongchang 2018 ©Getty Images

Around 15 to 20 workshops on different issues will also be held, in addition to free communications and posters.

"The IOC World Conference on Prevention of Injury and Illness in Sport will follow the model of the previous editions, with a multidisciplinary perspective on sports injury prevention for different sports and different injury types, including studies on intervention methods, epidemiology, risk factors and injury mechanisms," the IOC said.

"Also, as in 2017, the scope of the conference has been expanded from sports injury prevention, to also include the prevention of other health problems associated with sports participation."

More information can be found here.