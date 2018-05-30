Extensive plans have been unveiled by Paris 2024 to celebrate Olympic Day on June 23 with a series of demonstration events and taster sessions across the city.

It will mark the first such celebration in France since September 13 last year, the day the capital city was officially awarded the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The aim is to provide residents and visitors with the chance to "experience a foretaste of the Games while enjoying a unique and festive atmosphere along the banks of the Seine, which will be a key centre of the Games celebration in 2024".

Paris will be at the heart of a nationwide "24 hours in Games mode" concept.

Celebrations are due to begin on June 20 when each Parisian arrondissement will host its own Olympic and Paralympic Day celebration, involving "festive, cultural and educational activities based on the Olympic values".

On June 23, the banks of the River Seine will be transformed into a "giant sporting playground, with sports equipment and facilities available for everyone to use".

Demonstrations and taster sessions are set to be held in 30 Olympic and Paralympic disciplines, with support from numerous French champions.

A watersports area will be installed, stretching from Bras Marie to the Pont des Arts, while a zone for team sports will be established outside the Hotel de Ville, where people will also be able to swim or play a game of tennis.

London 2012 Olympic champion Renaud Lavillenie will attempt to beat his own world record as part of a pole vault competition planned to take place in the Pont de l’Arcole.

"Our 2018 Olympic Day celebrations will have a special flavour, coming a few months after the historic result in Lima," said Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet.

"France is now preparing to host the Games in six years' time, and these 24 hours will be a chance to share the unique atmosphere of the Games, providing a foretaste of a magical summer in the heart of Paris.

"Olympic Day will also be a chance to engage the population, providing unprecedented opportunities to meet and exchange with French champions.

"Crucially, it will help us to launch a movement that aims to make each visitor an ambassador and active participant in the Paris 2024 Games."

La #JournéeOlympique se déroulera sur tout le territoire le samedi 23 juin 🗓️ ! A @Paris on vivra les Jeux au cœur de la ville #ParisEnModeJO. Venez découvrir les sports olympiques/paralympiques et rencontrer des champions le temps d’une journée pic.twitter.com/fRgKS94laz — Paris 2024 (@Paris2024) May 29, 2018

Combat sports will be showcased at the Pont des Arts while facilities for athletics, gymnastics and badminton will be run by staff of the respective National Federations at the Port du Gros Caillou.

Demonstrations by trampoline gymnasts and athletes of other aerial disciplines will also take place on the Alexandre III bridge.

A "24 races in 24 hours" initiative, to take place throughout metropolitan France as well as in the overseas territories, is also planned.

This will involve "free mass participation races of 2,024 metres in length, organised in partnership with the French Athletics Federation".

The first race will be held in Marseille - where the Olympic sailing competitions will take place - before the last is due to be held in Paris at 10.30pm.

"For the second year in a row, Paris will be transformed, for one day, into an extraordinary sporting playground," Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo said.

"Parisians and visitors of all generations are invited to discover numerous sports disciplines, all free of charge, in the company of the athletes, associations and local authorities taking part.

"This will be a great moment of sharing and celebration of the values of sport.

"It will give everyone a foretaste of what the Olympic and Paralympic Games will be like in Paris in 2024."

