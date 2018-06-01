Organisers of the 2021 International Ski Federation (FIS) Nordic World Ski Championships in Oberstdorf in Germany have provided a comprehensive progress report on several areas during the fourth FIS Coordination Group meeting.

Areas included marketing, press facilities, promotional activities and a number of functional and technical elements.

Since the last Coordination Group meeting in December 2017, the focus has been on building the Local Organising Committee operational team and on finalising the design of the infrastructure and construction projects.

This includes the cross-country tracks and finish area and the ski jumping stadium, which was the main focus of the latest two-day gathering.

"The Oberstdorf organisers had an exceptionally busy winter season, which has contributed hugely to the capacity of the workforce and volunteers as they build towards 2021," FIS secretary general Sarah Lewis said.

"The infrastructure projects which are being finalised and are well in hand, focus on the legacy aspects for competition requirements and youth development activities, as well as providing significantly enhanced facilities for recreational sport, especially cross-country skiing to boost the tourism offering in Oberstdorf."

It is hoped the Oberstdorf team will benefit from first-hand transfer of knowledge at the final inspection of preparations for the 2019 FIS Nordic World Ski Championships in Seefeld in Austria this autumn, and also during the event itself next February.

The fourth Coordination Group meeting saw members of the German Ski Association, including President Franz Steinle, and Oberstdorf Mayor Laurent Mies welcome representatives of the FIS and Infront Sports and Media, the official media and marketing partner.

Oberstdorf is one of the key destinations for the FIS Nordic World Cup tours each season.

Oberstdorf hosted the 2018 FIS Ski Flying World Championships ©FIS/Tami Kiuru

Last winter, the Allgäu resort hosted the traditional Four Hills Tournament, followed by two stages of the Tour de Ski.

The main event of the season was the 2018 FIS Ski Flying World Championships, while the FIS Ski Jumping World Cup Finals for women were also staged there.

All of the events provided organisers with a chance to promote the 2021 FIS Nordic World Ski Championships, recruit volunteers and test the operational capacities.

They also gave the Oberstdorf team extremely valuable experience with a wide multitude of weather conditions in what was a very challenging winter.

In March, it was confirmed that Oberstdorf Town Council had failed to reach a majority to approve a new stadium for the 2021 Nordic World Ski Championships.

A new facility for the cross-country elements was proposed but a vote between councillors ended as a 10-10 draw.

Costs was thought to be the main factor for those voting against.

Oberstdorf was awarded the Championships at the FIS Congress in Cancun in Mexico in June 2016.