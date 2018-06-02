FIFA have announced that they have lifted the suspension of the Guatemalan Football Association (FEDEFUT).

FEDEFUT were originally suspended in October 2016 after it failed to comply with anti-corruption rules, which eventually led to former President Brayan Jiménez being banned for life by FIFA.

The latest decision comes after chairman of the FEDEFUT Normalisation Committee Juan Carlos Ríos said the organisation was now fully operational.

FIFA have announced that an International Steering Committee has been appointed to oversee and monitor the implementation of the FEDEFUT Normalisation Committee’s mandate.

Former FEDEFUT President Brayan Jiménez was banned for life by FIFA in April last year ©Getty Images

The committee will consist of Pedro Chaluja, President of the Panamanian Football Association (FEPAFUT) and FIFA Council member, Luis Hernández, President of the Cuban Football Association and FIFA Council member and Decio de María, President of the Mexican Football Association.

In their official statement, FIFA say that if any of the decisions taken “by the Buereau of the Council are contravened, FEDEFUT will be automatically suspended once again.”

The lifting of the suspension imposed on FEDEFUT means they will now be able to vote for their preferred bid for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Morocco, who recently received FIFA Task Force agreement despite the bid said to be high-risk in three key areas, will come up against a joint bid from the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The decision on who will host the 2026 tournament will take place in Moscow on June 13, the day before the start of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.