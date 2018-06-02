A three-year deal has been announced by Ice Hockey UK for Bauer Hockey to continue as kit provider for British national teams.

The company, which were founded in Canada but have their headquarters in United States, will supply off-ice clothing and equipment.

This will be provided to national teams at senior and youth level.

Britain sealed promotion back to the elite level of the International Ice Hockey Federation World Championships for the first time in 24 years last month after winning the Division 1A competition in Budapest.

“We are thrilled to be extending our deal with Bauer for another three years," said GB Progamme Board chairman, David Hand.

“Bauer are so highly regarded across the world and it is fantastic we are continuing our relationship with them.”

Bauer and Ice Hockey UK figures pictured at the unveiling ©Ice Hockey UK

Bauer Hockey is billed as the world’s most recognised designer, marketer and manufacturer of ice hockey equipment.

The company was founded in 1927.

“We are delighted to be able to continue our relationship with Ice Hockey UK and GB for the next three years," added Bauer director Lucy Thomasson.

“GB have an exciting time ahead and we couldn’t be prouder to be on-board again.”