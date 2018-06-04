The Organising Committee of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games have announced that design and construction company Nomura has become an official supporter.

The company have been listed in the "Design, Engineering and Construction Services for Interior Spaces and Exhibition Spaces" category.

Tokyo 2020 President Yoshiro Mori welcomed the announcement.

"I am very pleased that we have made this agreement for the professional space-creating company Nomura Co. Ltd to become an official supporter of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020," he said.

"On the back of what we believe will be a collaborative relationship, and with their support in the category of design, engineering and construction services for interior spaces and exhibition spaces, we are looking forward to hosting a Games that will give pleasure and excitement to many people."

The company have been listed in the "Design, Engineering and Construction Services for Interior Spaces and Exhibition Spaces" category ©Nomura

President and chief executive of Nomura, Shuji Enomoto, added: "Nomura Co. Ltd since its establishment in 1892, has remained true to our commitment to crafting enchanting spaces to extend the joy and excitement for people.

"Today is indeed a crowning moment for us as we will endeavour through the Tokyo 2020 Sponsorship Programme to contribute to the success of the Tokyo 2020 Games and a better world by creating comfortable spaces that showcase the splendours of Japan for all of the visitors.

"Nomura and all of its people stand ready and united to uplift and enchant at the Tokyo 2020 Games and beyond by pursuing a never-ending passion for creative perfection."

The agreement with Nomura brings the total number of Tokyo 2020 partners to 50, including 15 Gold Partners, 30 Official Partners, and 5 Official Supporters – where Nomura are listed.