A training facility built especially for Para-athletes to use in the build-up to the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games has opened in the Japanese capital.

The Nippon Foundation Para Arena will be available exclusively for Paralympic athletes, it is claimed, and will also help raise awareness of sport and the Games.

Construction began at the training venue, located in Shinagawa Ward's urban Rinkai Fukutoshin area, last December.

It was completed on schedule and has now been officially opened.

According to Kyodo News, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike described the newly-built venue, which can be used free of charge, as a Para-sport "palace".

Tokyo 2020 President Yoshirō Mori added that the facility was a "wonderful arena".

Tokyo 2020 Governor Yuriko Koike praised the opening of the new venue ©Getty Images

It is set to provide a crucial opportunity for Japanese athletes in line to compete at the 2020 Paralympic Games to train prior to the event.

"I want to use it as much as possible to train hard and win medals at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics," Japanese wheelchair rugby player Shinichi Shimakawa was quoted as saying by Kyodo.

Reports claim athletes in sports such as wheelchair rugby and wheelchair basketball often struggle to find suitable facilities due to accessibility difficulties across the capital city.

A campaign to help raise awareness of disability in Tokyo was recently launched amid claims there was still a stigma in the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic host country.

The city is also overhauling its infrastructure to make it easier for disabled people to get around.

Accessibility has been one of the main fears in Tokyo's preparations for the 2020 Games.