Chinese athletes will prepare for their home Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics by training in Alaska.

Hopefuls from the host nation will soon arrive in the American state, according to KVTA TV.

It follows a Memorandum of Understanding being signed by Alaska Pacific University (APU) and sports authorities in Heilongjiang province in northeast China.

This came about after an Alaskan trade mission to China led by the state's Governor Bill Walker.

Chinese athletes will use the APU's facilities to train as part of the deal.

"The memorandum is the cornerstone for further cooperation between America and China, especially on the snow sports," Yang Meng, director for international exchange at the Heilongjiang Sports Authority, said according to Xinhua.

China has little heritage in sports including biathlon ©Getty Images

Sports could include cross-country skiing and ice hockey, in which China does not excel.

The country is looking to improve standards in sports where it has no heritage before taking up host nation spots at Beijing 2022.

Chinese ice hockey side Kunlun Red Star have joined the Canadian Women's Hockey League as part of a bid to improve in this sport.

Other sports where the country is seeking to improve include bobsleigh and biathlon.

Beijing will become the first city to host both the Summer and Winter Olympics in 2022.